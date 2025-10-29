If you're like me, then you've already been doing this.

As my grandma always advised, "Keep your wits about you!" You can never be too sure what threats are lurking in plain sight. One of the latest threats to Michigan drivers is taking place at the gas pump.

Here's what you need to know and how to avoid it:

As a woman it's important to be aware of your surroundings at all times whether it's in the parking garage, walking on a busy city street, or even pumping gas. While I'm sure no one particularly likes to pump gas (especially during winter in Michigan) here's one more thing to consider when pulling up to the pump:

Sliders.

As inflation rises and groceries skyrocket, not to mention the recent stoppage of SNAP benefits, I'm sure there's a correlation between economic conditions and a rise in theft. Not to mention we always see a rise in scams and theft around the holiday season.

I'm not quite sure when or why I started doing it, but at some point I suddenly became very aware of how easy it would be for someone to quickly reach into my car and snatch my purse. How many of us just hop out without giving it a second thought?

As the name implies "sliders" pull up next to you at the pump and quickly slide or reach into your vehicle to swipe your purse, wallet, and other valuable while you're distracted at the pump.

There's no technology involved like skimmers on chip readers or the new "ghost tapping" scam when tapping to pay! It's just a regular old-fashioned analog theft. Something to consider the next time you stop to fill up!

