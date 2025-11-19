Michigan Parents Will Appreciate Roblox Updating Their Safety Protocols

As technology has continued to change our world, we've had to adjust the way we navigate the world as well. The laws and regulations have been adjusted over time to including crimes that can occur using technology or the internet. One of the biggest problems with technology and the internet has been safety because there are so many ways to access your personal information.

Video games have been a hobby for years and has recently turned into a career for many people as the interest has exponentially grown. There are hundreds of games to play on several different consoles or PC's but the most popular games are those which have online servers to play with people around the world. Roblox, which is an extremely popular gaming platform for children is one of those.

Roblox is a platform where players can create, share, and play games made by themselves and other users. There is no age limit to the platform and is heavily used by kids and teenagers more than any other age demographic. One of the biggest concerns and criticisms of the platform has been the ability to random adults to contact children and access to inappropriate content.

Do Your Children Play Roblox?

There are thousands if not millions of kids in Michigan playing Roblox every single day. For the most part they are innocently enjoying an online game but just like most things in our world, there's a dark side too. Many of them may be talking to random adults on the game about a number of different things, possibly putting them in danger.

MLive reports:

A popular gaming platform has blocked children from talking to adult strangers. Roblox announced this week that full chat access will require facial age checks. The new policy starts in December for Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, and the rest of the globe in January. The program will use common-sense limits on who can chat together on Roblox. Through settings like under 9, 9-12, 13-15, 16-17, 18-20, or 21+, users will be able to chat with those in their own age group and similar age groups, as appropriate.

Read More: Meta Makes Instagram Safer For Michigan Children & Teens

There will be an option for a "trusted person" to be added as a friend and to talk with someone that they know personally beyond the age restrictions. Parents will still have access to their child's account as they do now and can adjust their age after the facial age estimation if needed. Parental controls will remain intact for parents and/or guardians to limit what their children can interact with on the platform.