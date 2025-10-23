Thieves in Michigan are finding new opportunities to scam residents out of cash and personal information. And the BBB warns Michigan residents of the latest scam that could potentially wipe out your bank account.

Michigan Warned New 'Ghost Tapping' Scam Wipes Out Bank Accounts

According to Experian, new technologies have created new platforms and methods for scammers to operate in Michigan and worldwide. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that criminals are now using wireless devices to steal money without touching your card, just by bumping into you.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Ghost tapping occurs when a scammer stands just inches away from a victim—close enough to bump into them, tap their card or phone, and steal money. The scam affects both credit cards and phones with tap-to-pay capabilities.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

While tap-to-pay is generally safe, scammers have been able to exploit it in crowded spaces or distracting situations. According to the BBB, crooks will try to trick unsuspecting individuals in public places by:

Bumping into you while secretly charging your tap-enabled card or mobile wallet.

Pretending to be a vendor at events, flea markets, or festivals. Fraudsters set up fake stands and ask for tap payments.

Requesting a small donation but actually charging your card for a much larger amount.

Rushing the process. Scammers count on you tapping without checking the business name or transaction amount.

The BBB suggests Michigan residents protect themselves from ghost tapping fraud by taking the following precautions:

Use a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) blocking wallet or sleeve

Always confirm payment details like merchant name and amount before using tap-to-pay

Set up Notify Me alerts

Keep an eye on your account

Limit tap-to-pay use in high-risk areas

