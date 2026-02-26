These Items Are Banned From Checked Luggage At Indiana Airports

Many Indiana residents are looking forward to planning trips for the warmer months ahead, and making sure your suitcase is packed with the essentials is an important part of your trip. And Indiana travelers are warned to beware of changes to security procedures and an expanded list of items now banned from checked baggage.

These Items Are Banned From Checked Luggage At Indiana Airports

Anyone who’s racked up miles flying the friendly skies probably knows the drill—many things just aren’t allowed in checked luggage. Some are more obvious than others. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), checked luggage rules at Indiana airports are more lenient than carry-ons. TSA updates these rules regularly, and they’ve recently cracked down on many items that travelers could freely bring in carry-on and checked baggage.

Some of the items include lithium batteries and power packs, as well as some cordless hair tools, including:

  • Cordless curling irons or flatirons containing gas cartridges
  • Butane-fueled curling irons or flat irons
  • Gas refills (spare cartridges) for curling irons or flat irons

These items must be removed from checked luggage and kept with the passenger in the aircraft cabin (and if you happen to gate-check your carry-on, you must remove the batteries and keep them with you).

If items in your checked bags are on the banned list, they may end up in the TSA-confiscated items bins. If something illegal is discovered during a routine screening, law enforcement will be involved. To ensure you're following TSA rules, check the list below for items not allowed in checked baggage.

13 Items Banned From Checked Bags At Indiana Airports

These 13 items are prohibited in checked baggage according to TSA guidelines.

