GameStop has shut down two West Michigan locations leaving gamers wondering whether more Michigan cuts are on the way.

We're only just days into the new year and already we've been hit with several store closures including Macy's and Value City Furniture. As we watch more and more big box retailers flounder, we can't help but wonder what this means for small businesses across the state.

According to WOODTV8 the Grand Rapids area lost not one, but two GameStop stores on January 14, 2026. Reporters confirmed,

The GameStop in Woodland Mall and the GameStop at 1825 Marketplace Dr. in Gaines Township are both closing, employees who answered the phone at both locations confirmed to News 8

Gamers in Michigan know GameStop well as it's one of the most popular stores for video games and accessories, memorabilia, and collectibles. What could you possibly need that GameStop doesn't have? Well, now you'll need to look elsewhere.

GameStop Michigan GameStop - Getty Images loading...

According to one online source, IGN, the Grand Rapids area stores are part of a massive closure of hundreds of stores globally,

It’s another hit to GameStop’s physical presence in the gaming market, with a December 2025 filing from the company noting it had ceased operations at 590 locations in the U.S. in fiscal 2024...the same document saying it anticipated 'closing a significant number of additional stores in fiscal 2025.' For the last ten years, GameStop has closed more stores than it has opened in the U.S. each year, with closures often numbering in the hundreds.

GameStop closed a wave of 13 stores across Michigan in early January, and now we can't help but wonder with these closures in Grand Rapids, is the writing on the wall for GameStop?

For now, GameStop stores in nearby Portage and Kalamazoo remain open.

