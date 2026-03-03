With spring right around the corner, the sound of lawnmowers will soon fill the air. Just remember, timing can be everything in maintaining neighborly peace.

We are all anxiously awaiting warmer weather. It's been one heck of a winter this year in Michigan. I am embarrassed to admit that some of us, myself included, are looking forward to mowing the yard again. There are regulations that you might not know exist when it comes to mowing. Here's what you should know.

Get our free mobile app

What Hours Can You Legally Mow Your Lawn In Michigan?

While there are no Michigan state laws that directly mention mowing the lawn, this situation likely falls under local noise ordinances. Many local townships and cities in Michigan have laws restricting how loud you can be and when you can be loud. Let's use the city of Kalamazoo as an example.

City of Kalamazoo, MI, Chapter 21 Nuisances, Article II Noise, the § 21-7Noise limitations based on dB(A) criteria.

Noises caused by home or building repair and ground maintenance are excluded from these limits between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., provided they do not exceed 74 dB(A) at the property line or at a distance of 50 feet (15 meters), whichever is furthest from the source of the noise.

The city of Kalamazoo has a maximum noise limitation of 45 dB(A) between 10 PM and 7 AM. Most push gas lawn mowers operate between 90 and 105 dB, while most riding gas lawn mowers operateup to 120 dB.

Most electric lawn mowers are much quieter, operating between 60 and 80 dB. Even though electric mowers are much quieter than gas, they're still too loud to operate in Kalamazoo between 10 PM and 7 AM.

Read More: Data Reveals When Kalamazoo Typically Gets Its Final Snowfall

Read More: Data Reveals When Kalamazoo Typically Gets Its Final Snowfall

Regulations vary by township/city. Check your local ordinances before mowing at odd hours. A hand rule of thumb is asking yourself, "Is this going to bother my neighbors?"

Is It Illegal? Answering Frequently Asked Questions About Michigan Laws Michigan has a lot of different laws - and some things that many THINK are illegal/legal that are actually the opposite. Let's take a look and provide answers to 50+ commonly asked questions about Michigan laws. Gallery Credit: Wendy Reed