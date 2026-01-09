With this latest closure only 9 Macy's stores will remain in Michigan.

Despite closing physical stores in recent years to focus on digital retail, the writing appears to be on the wall for one of the nation’s most recognizable big box retailers. Will the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade still be around to mark its 100th anniversary?

Macy's is continuing the trend of closing store locations into the new year. While we've already lost several small, locally owned businesses across the area such as Green Door Distilling Co.'s taproom and The Kalamazoo Beer Exchange in downtown Kalamazoo, it's never a reassuring sign to see even the biggest of big box retailers taking major hits.

We first heard word in late 2024 that Macy's planned to close over 150 underperforming stores across the U.S. Several of those locations happened to be in Michigan including Sterling Heights, Troy, Flint, and Traverse City. Now, the Macy's inside Grand Rapids' Rivertown Crossings Mall is slated to close, per WZZM 13:

The company provided a "Store closing notice for Grandville" on their website, but did not list an exact date when that will happen. 13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to the company to ask about a closure date and has not yet heard back.

Thankfully, this will not leave the Grand Rapids-area without a Macy's store as nearby Kentwood will remain open. With the closing of the Grandville store, 9 Macy's locations will remain in Michigan including: Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Kentwood, Novi, Okemos, Portage, Saginaw, Taylor and Troy.

