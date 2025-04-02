Exclusive Pop-Up Event Will Bring Michigan Faygo Fans Together

The iconic Michigan brand just dropped new flavors on us and a new pop-up experience too.

In a statement Executive Vice President Dan Trpevski says it's one of the biggest product launches in the brand's 118 year history. That's impressive!

How it Started:

A Michigan original, Faygo was first founded in Detroit in 1907. What started at the Feigenson Brothers Bottling Works has grown to include a cult following among Insane Clown Posse fans, a merch line, and even Faygo-themed playlists on Spotify. Faygo has a dedicated following!

We Michiganders know Faygo isn't just a brand, it's a way of life. Don't get me wrong, Faygo staples like Rock & Rye, Redpop, and Creme Soda will always hold a special place in my heart, but I'm excited to try the newest flavors the company just dropped on us ahead of summer:

Bubble Pop is meant to taste like bubblegum and Super Pop captures the classic taste of another Michigan staple, Superman ice cream.

The new flavors join Faygo's line-up of over 50+ flavors and can be found on the shelves of Meijer stores across Michigan.

Faygo POP-up

Starting Friday, April 4 the doors of the "House of Faygo" will open to fanatics. The pop-up experience will be located at 1001 Woodward Ave. in Detroit's renowned Campus Martius Park. According to Detroit's WXYZ the experience includes,

a tasting bar, exclusive merch, photo ops and more.

Sounds like a must-visit for any true Michigan Fagyo fanatics. The pop-up event will be open from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on April 4 and noon to 5:00 p.m. on April 5 and 6. Find more details here.

