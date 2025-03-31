Locals weigh in: what flavor is Superman ice cream-- really?

If you grew up in Michigan you've definitely enjoyed a scoop (or two) of Superman ice cream. However, even more mysterious than its complicated flavor profile are the origins behind Michigan's signature flavor.

Get our free mobile app

Who Invented "Superman"?

No one really knows! While the definitive inventor of Superman ice cream and its origins remain a mystery, one report credits Detroit's Stroh's Ice Cream (yes, the beer people) with creating the mysterious flavor profile as many taprooms converted to ice cream parlors during prohibition.

In order to be considered a true form of Superman ice cream it must have the iconic tri-color combination: the red, blue, and yellow colors are rumored to have been modeled after the legendary DC superhero and the colors of his uniform. However, ice cream enthusiasts claim the creation of this uncommon ice cream flavor actually pre-dates the character's existence. That's old!

So, What Flavor Is It?

The original Stroh's Ice Cream claims to have made their Superman with Blue Moon (another mystery flavor), Faygo Redpop a.k.a strawberry, and lemon. While that may be true Atlas Obscura claims the ice cream,

doesn’t even have a set flavor profile

So, what else could we be tasting? That depends on the brand you're buying! Today there are plenty of copycats and dupes and other ice cream manufacturers have substituted a few of the flavor profiles to create their own versions of the iconic mixture:

For example, both Meijer's Purple Cow "Scooperman" and Hudsonville's "Superscoop" feature a combination of black cherry, Blue Moon, and vanilla; while Dean Foods' "Super Rainbow" uses Blue Moon, Redpop, and vanilla. The Hershey brand's "Superman" even uses banana in place of vanilla!

Which flavors do you taste?

Read More: America's Favorite Ice Cream Brand Sold All Over MI

Read More: America's Favorite Ice Cream Brand Sold All Over MI

What Will Be the Fate of Sherman's Ice Cream Cows? After 66 seasons, the legendary Sherman's Dairy in South Haven, Michigan has shut down. Many are wondering what will become of the Blue Moo and Baby Blue, the blue cow statues that have sat atop the ice cream shop's roof for years.

Users of the the South Haven Michigan Chatline Facebook group have some thoughts about what should happen to the iconic bovines 👇

Simon T. suggested the cows to the South Haven Memorial Library. While many agree, others have their own thoughts on where Blue Moo and Baby Blue Should end up. Gallery Credit: Janna