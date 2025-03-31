What’s the Secret Flavor Blend in Michigan’s Superman Ice Cream?
Locals weigh in: what flavor is Superman ice cream-- really?
If you grew up in Michigan you've definitely enjoyed a scoop (or two) of Superman ice cream. However, even more mysterious than its complicated flavor profile are the origins behind Michigan's signature flavor.
Who Invented "Superman"?
No one really knows! While the definitive inventor of Superman ice cream and its origins remain a mystery, one report credits Detroit's Stroh's Ice Cream (yes, the beer people) with creating the mysterious flavor profile as many taprooms converted to ice cream parlors during prohibition.
In order to be considered a true form of Superman ice cream it must have the iconic tri-color combination: the red, blue, and yellow colors are rumored to have been modeled after the legendary DC superhero and the colors of his uniform. However, ice cream enthusiasts claim the creation of this uncommon ice cream flavor actually pre-dates the character's existence. That's old!
So, What Flavor Is It?
The original Stroh's Ice Cream claims to have made their Superman with Blue Moon (another mystery flavor), Faygo Redpop a.k.a strawberry, and lemon. While that may be true Atlas Obscura claims the ice cream,
doesn’t even have a set flavor profile
So, what else could we be tasting? That depends on the brand you're buying! Today there are plenty of copycats and dupes and other ice cream manufacturers have substituted a few of the flavor profiles to create their own versions of the iconic mixture:
For example, both Meijer's Purple Cow "Scooperman" and Hudsonville's "Superscoop" feature a combination of black cherry, Blue Moon, and vanilla; while Dean Foods' "Super Rainbow" uses Blue Moon, Redpop, and vanilla. The Hershey brand's "Superman" even uses banana in place of vanilla!
Which flavors do you taste?
