Is this what they meant by "Shivering Timbers"?

While we Michiganders are no strangers to the rollercoaster that is winter, this season has felt particularly brutal. Recent storms dumped heavy Lake Effect snow across the west side of the state. Now meteorologists warn the next arctic blast could cause trees in Michigan to literally explode.

I consider myself to be somewhat of an amateur "weather nerd." I'm fascinated by the pancake ice and icy orbs that bob on the surface of the Great Lakes each winter and mesmerized by the ice volcanoes that dot the shoreline.

During our last cold snap in the Midwest, I learned of a new phenomenon: Frost quakes.

This happens when ground water freezes rapidly, usually at the onset of quickly falling temperatures! The water expands the ground quickly, causing a loud popping sound! Rarely do you experience shaking, but its possible! -- Storm Chaser Adam Lucio via Facebook

However, this phenomenon isn't limited to just freezing groundwater, but water in the trees too! According to online Meteorologist Max Velocity, portions of Michigan and Wisconsin are at risk of exploding trees:

EXPLODING TREES are possible in the Midwest and Northern Plains on Friday and Saturday, as temperatures are forecasted to fall 20 degrees BELOW zero!

I guess it makes sense; freezing water expands. I just never considered it would expand enough to make our trees actually explode! Thankfully, I'm not the only one who just learned about this, reactions on social media include:

"I beg your finest pardon??? Trees can just explode?? Because of cold??? Well my Timbers have been shivered." - Ashley W.

"We see your falling lizards and raise you our exploding trees" - Nikki L.

"On Ohio's behalf: WHAT?!" - Katie C.

