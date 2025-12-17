If the word “frost quake” has been showing up all over your news feed, you’re not alone. Here’s what it means and why frost quakes are making noise across Michigan right now.

As Michiganders we're used to weird winter weather phenomenon such as ice volcanoes, sand pillars, as well as pancake ice and ice balls, so why is this the first time I'm hearing of frost quakes?

I consider myself to be a weather nerd, so I'm surprised to be hearing a new winter weather term suddenly trending across Michigan. As its name implies, similar to an earthquake, a frost quake makes an audible boom or popping sound. The cause?

This sound is caused by the rapid freezing of moisture in the ground:

Storm Chaser Adam Lucio via If you're in the Midwest and hear random loud booms overnight those could be frost quakes! I've had a couple people mention hearing strange sounds! This happens when ground water freezes rapidly, usually at the onset of quickly falling temperatures! The water expands the ground quickly, causing a loud popping sound! Rarely do you experience shaking, but its possible! --via Facebook

Can you believe that? I’m a Michigan native and don’t remember ever hearing this sound, but now I’ll definitely be listening for it. Frost quakes, or cryoseism, usually happen in Midwestern and Northern states such as Alaska, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, and Maine.

However, frost quakes can occur wherever conditions are right, and some researchers believe global warming may contribute to their frequency.

Have you ever heard a frost quake?

