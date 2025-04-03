Have an upcoming camping reservation at one of these Michigan state parks? Not anymore.

Families and outdoor enthusiasts are scrambling to make alternate plans as the Michigan DNR announces the indefinite closure of nearly 20 state parks. Here's what we know so far:

Get our free mobile app

Just as we finally reached such milestones as the spring equinox and Oberon Day in Michigan, mother nature decided to throw us a curveball to remind us that 'spring' is but merely a date on the calendar.

The extreme round of severe weather that hit on Sunday, March 30 not only spawned nine tornadoes across the Lower Peninsula but brought a "generational" ice storm to Northern Michigan leaving residents without power and heat, and triggering Gov. Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for 10 counties.

After the Storm

As a result, the Michigan DNR is advising the public to take notice of the following closures and use extreme caution when visiting the area. Several services such as parks, trails, customer service centers, and other facilities will remain closed indefinitely as crews work to assess damage and clean up.

If you've got an upcoming trip planned in the area the DNR says they're currently contacting reservation holders in the affected areas,

The DNR is...[cancelling] existing reservations. Upper Peninsula reservation holders traveling from the Lower Peninsula are strongly encouraged to cancel for a full refund. Please call the reserved park with questions.

Which Parks Are Closed?

The DNR is also asking hikers, bikers, and riders to avoid the trails in the emergency area as trees are still snapping and falling. Affected public lands include:

Aloha, Burt Lake and Cheboygan state parks (Cheboygan County)

and state parks (Cheboygan County) Clear Lake State Park (Montmorency County)

(Montmorency County) DNR Customer Service Center in Gaylord (Otsego County)

in Gaylord (Otsego County) Fisherman’s Island and Young state parks (Charlevoix County)

and parks (Charlevoix County) Hartwick Pines State Park and Visitor Center (Crawford County)

and (Crawford County) Negwegon State Park (Alcona and Alpena counties)

(Alcona and Alpena counties) Onaway, Thompson’s Harbor and P.H. Hoeft state parks (Presque Isle County)

and state parks (Presque Isle County) Oden State Fish Hatchery and Visitor Center (Emmet County)

and (Emmet County) Otsego Lake State Park (Otsego County)

(Otsego County) Rockport Recreation Area (Alpena and Presque Isle counties)

(Alpena and Presque Isle counties) Wilderness and Petoskey state parks (Emmet County)

What Michiganders Should Do When Severe Weather Hits Michigan sees about 15 tornadoes annually. With spring storm season underway it's important to remember these safety tips when severe weather strikes. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon