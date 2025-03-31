How Michigan Tornado Victims Can Claim Free Replacement Trees

Recovery and restoration efforts are still underway in this Michigan community.

After initial cleanup efforts removed downed trees, branches, and other debris strewn across residents yards it is finally time to start replacing and replanting as spring offers a fresh new start.

Nearly a year after 4 tornadoes touched down in Southwest Michigan residents are still dealing with the consequences. No doubt the recent high winds and damaging storms that just whipped across the state triggered the same fears residents experienced on the evening of May 7, 2024.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Portage, Michigan that evening and now the city is offering free replacement trees to local residents affected by the damage. The City of Portage shared details on social media writing,

The City of Portage, in partnership with WK Kellogg Co, ReLeaf Michigan, and the Arbor Day Foundation, is offering free trees to residents...The May tornado caused widespread damage across Portage, downing thousands of trees and impacting the city’s natural landscape. The tree giveaway is part of a broader effort to help reestablish the city’s tree canopy and support long-term environmental sustainability.

Portage residents must fill out a reservation form in advance to reserve one of 350 native Michigan trees, each weighing between 15 to 20 pounds and measuring between 3 and 4 feet tall. Trees will then be available for pickup on Saturday, April 19 near the Ramona Park Beach House.

If the storms on March 30, 2025 are any sign of what's to come for this year's spring storm season we may be in trouble. Brush up on your severe weather preparedness here.

