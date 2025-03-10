The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued its yearly reminder in the best interest of public health and safety.

We are starting to see our first signs of spring's imminent arrival here in The Mitten! As our favorite seasonal drive-in diners start to reopen and springtails begin to appear in the snow, we also look forward to seeing more active wildlife.

Now that I'm encroaching middle-aged status I've started to accept it, rather than fight it and that includes my newest hobby-- bird watching.

Of course now that I've been gifted bird feeders, bird seed, and binoculars by my loved ones the Michigan DNR has once again issued a yearly reminder advising residents statewide to:

remove their back yard bird feeders!

According to a news release from the health department in Allegan County,

The DNR has also issued a recommendation for the temporary removal of bird feeders this year to help curtail the spread of bird flu in both wild and domestic birds.

As the current avian influenza outbreak continues to spread statewide and across the globe the Michigan DNR has confirmed cases of bird flu in the Lower Peninsula. According to the latest data, "over 300 dead birds have been found to have bird flu in Michigan." Dead birds and ducks were also seen washing up on the shores of Lake Michigan and are suspected of having died from bird flu.

Am I Allowed to Put Up My Feeder?

The Michigan DNR has not banned bird feeders or even bird baths outright, they are simply asking for help curbing the spread of disease. If you choose to install your feeders this year there are a few guidelines the DNR encourages following such as:

Cleaning bird feeders with a diluted bleach solution once per week. Make sure you rinse well.

Cleaning up the birdseed that has fallen below the feeders so as to discourage large numbers of birds and other wildlife from congregating in a concentrated area.

Not feeding wild birds, especially waterfowl, near domestic flocks.

