How Many Of These Stereotypes About Michiganders Ring True?
From the unique way we point out Michigan on a map to our love-hate relationship with Ohio, there’s a lot to say about Michiganders.
Many stereotypes about Michiganders are totally wrong. For example, very few of us speak like we're from Fargo, North Dakota. Also, we don't all love cold, snowy winters. However, there are a handful of stereotypes that we simply can't deny. How many of the Michigander stereotypes below are you guilty of? Let us know in the social media comments.
10 True Stereotypes About Michiganders
Winter Shorts
I can't spend 30 minutes each winter morning arguing with my child about how he needs to wear long pants to school when it's cold out, only to bump into adults in a Menard's parking lot sporting his winter shorts.
Hand Map
If you're from Michigan, you've used your hand to show someone where you're from.
No Love for Ohio
Even if you moved to Michigan from Ohio, you hate Ohio. Enough said.
We used to be lifelong fans of a losing team.
The Detroit Lions had only won 1 playoff game in the past 65...well, that is, until they almost made it to the Super Bowl in 2024.
Michiganders are a little ridiculous about the word pop.
A quick way to be made fun of in the Mitten State is to say the word soda. As Michiganders, we know what soda is. We just refuse to acknowledge it. It's pop.
We love our Dispensaries.
In 2024, Michigan has the 5th most cannabis dispensaries in the United States, with 994. Now, pass the Doritos.
We love our craft breweries
One thing Kalamazoo, Michigan, is known for is Oberon. However, Craft Breweries don't end with Bell's. Nor do these breweries only pop up in Kalamazoo. Michigan ranks 5th in the nation with more than 350 breweries, according to the Michigan Brewery Guide.
We take our can deposit seriously.
We all have bags of empty pop cans in our garage that we're going to take to Meijer or Walmart someday...and when we do, we'll be rich.
Michigan State vs. Michigan
If you live in Michigan, you either root for the Michigan State Spartans or the Michigan Wolverines. That rule stands for people who went to school at Western or Central.
Hitting Deer
There are Michiganders who have hit deer with their motor vehicles, and there are Michiganders who will at some point hit deer with their motor vehicles. None of us wants to crash our cars into Bambi. However, many times it is simply unavoidable.
Did we miss a stereotype about Michiganders that should be added to the list? If so, please let us know.