Each year car clubs and organizations from across Michigan (and beyond) make their annual trek across the world's 5th largest suspension bridge. You'll see everything from antique tractors, vintage snowmobiles, ATVs, Jeeps, and more crossing the Mighty Mac. There's even a group of Mini Coopers who are trying to set a Guinness World Record with their crossing.

Here's What's Happening on the Bridge This Weekend:

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In 2023, St. Ignace hosted the 1st annual Bronco the Mac on June 9. In that inaugural run there were 113 Broncos of all generations that participated. By 2025 the event had grown to 243 Ford Broncos. What will 2026 bring?

Basically, this weekend is for taking in the sights and scenery of Pure Michigan while cruising in your favorite ride. Who knows, you might even meet a new friend or four! You know how car people love to stick together. (Duck duck Jeep, Moo moo Subaru, etc.)

The event begins Friday, June 5 with staging taking place in St. Ignace and at 10:00 a.m. the Broncos will be escorted to Mackinac Bridge crossing from Little Bear.

Rev up for adventure at Bronco the Mac 2026! Join us in St. Ignace, Michigan, June 5–6, for a high-energy weekend celebrating all generations of the Ford Bronco. From a thrilling Mackinac Bridge crossing to downtown parades, drone show, and trail rides, Bronco the Mac brings Bronco enthusiasts together for two unforgettable days on the shores of the Straits. -- St. Ignace, Michigan

Find more details on how can watch the 2026 Bronco the Mac voyage here.

5 Uniquely Michigan Summer Activities Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill