This Tiny Clue Means Spring in Michigan is Almost Here

Did you miss this tiny clue that spring in Michigan is right around the corner?

Much like opening day of The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo or Bell's Oberon Day signal spring's imminent arrival, there's another small hint that many Michiganders seem to miss.

I used to see these in the snow as a kid but didn't think much of it at the time; now that I know what they are I have yet to see them again as an adult! However, residents across Michigan are noticing tiny black flecks in the snow:

Michigan Springtail

Have you ever heard of Hypogastrura Nivicola? A Springtail? Snow flea? If you've never heard these terms before you're not alone. The term "snow flea" is actually a bit of a misnomer-- it turns out they aren't even fleas at all!

These creatures are in fact wingless insects and despite their namesake, they are not harmful or parasitic, and they don't bite. In fact, they're essential to our ecosystems as snow fleas/springtails feed on and help break down decaying organic matter which in turn helps fertilize the soil.

The name "springtail" refers to their ability to jump over large distances, but because they are commonly found in piles of snow and they have a flea-like appearance they are also referred to as "snow fleas."

Snow fleas posses a protein similar to anti-freeze so they do remain active year-round in Michigan, but once you start to see them in large groups that is the tell-tale sign that spring will soon be here.

