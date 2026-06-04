G3 Geomagnetic Storm Raises Aurora Viewing Chances in Michigan

I will never not get excited to see the Northern Lights in Michigan. If you've never experienced this splendid light show first hand, here's what you should be on the lookout for tonight:

Multiple CMEs Could Spark Bright Aurora Across US Skies Tonight:

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Just days after a fiery meteor streaked across Michigan's night sky, forecasters are tracking another celestial spectacle. An incoming solar storm is expected to send multiple Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) toward Earth, potentially triggering dazzling displays of the Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, across parts of the Midwest and northern United States.

And yes, that includes us here in The Mitten!

Some of our favorite local weather watchers, Michigan Storm Chasers, have provided a new update regarding tonight's viewing chances:

UPDATE: Northern lights chances continue for this evening into Friday morning for the entire State of Michigan. A series of solar storms known as CMEs are inbound towards earth and are expected to arrive as early as this afternoon. The anticipated strength of the combined solar storms may be powerful enough to push the northern lights deep into the mid latitudes, giving all of Michigan a chance at viewing.

Some Tips for Viewing the Lights:

Aurora-viewing isn't for the impatient. This is a natural weather phenomenon we're dealing with here, folks! There's no set time schedule for the auroras to appear and while we can use data and tools to predict when the lights are most likely to be visible, it's still not an exact science.

My best advice for those driving out into the country to see the aurora is: be patient.

Northern Lights Alamo Township Michigan Northern Lights - Alamo Township, Michigan - Lauren G/TSM loading...

NOAA and the Space Weather Prediction Center offer the following advice:

Go towards the magnetic poles: "Given the right vantage point, say for example on top of a hill in the northern hemisphere with an unobstructed view toward the north, a person can see aurora even when it is 1000 km (600 miles) further north."

Get away from lights: "Go out at night. Get away from city lights. The full moon will also diminish the apparent brightness of the aurora."

There's a chance we here in Southwest Michigan may be under cloud cover. Stick with Michigan Storm Chasers for the latest here.

Here's What People Think Were The Strange Lights Captured Over Michigan Recently a video was posted on the Michigan weather page that shows a very strange aerial phenomenon happening, where it is dancing and twisting and turning and flashing in random spots in the clouds.