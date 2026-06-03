Summertime in Michigan is the perfect season for planning a getaway, but you don't have to spend a fortune or even leave the state to enjoy a place that feels like an escape.

Michigan Town Named One Of America's Hidden Gem Destinations

Cheapism found America's hidden gem destinations that feel expensive without the price tag. And one Michigan spot offers breathtaking views, small-town charm, and a relaxing atmosphere.

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From relaxing waterfront views to the slower pace and charming downtown feel, there are plenty of reasons Petoskey was named one of America's hidden gem destinations, Cheapism says:

"The view of Lake Michigan from Petoskey, Michigan, is a dream for many people who live surrounded by buildings in the heart of the city. There’s something about the water that makes people relax, and this town is often compared to other East Coast destinations, but without the high prices. There is an affordable cost of living there, and they have a robust regional year-round economy. Exploring the Bear River, the national park, or the Great Lakes Arts Center will easily fill a whole day."

Whether you visit during the summer, fall color season, or a snowy winter weekend, Petoskey has plenty to explore year-round.

Visitors can spend time at Petoskey State Park, walk along the waterfront, browse local shops and restaurants downtown, or check out spots like the Great Lakes Center for the Arts while taking in everything this Lake Michigan town has to offer.

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