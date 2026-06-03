It only happens but once a year, but what an amazing way for Michiganders to discover a new hobby-- or continue enjoying one they already love.

Here's What You Need To Know About The Michigan DNR's 'Three Free' Weekend:

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This year the annual event will take place over the weekend of June 13-14, 2026.

It's two full days when Michigan residents and out-of-state visitors can grab a fishing rod, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks, boating access sites and other outdoor locations – all free of charge. -- Michigan DNR

All of Michigan's 100+ state parks are offering free entry as part of Three Free Weekend, which also includes access to 1,000+ boating sites across the state.

What Does Three Free Weekend Cover?

Fishing Photo by Jennifer Kalenberg on Unsplash loading...

Free ORVs: Riders can legally hit some of Michigan's 4,000 miles of DNR-designated off-road-vehicle trails without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. This is a $36 savings ($26.25 ORV license, $10 ORV trail permit).

Free Fishing: Anglers can enjoy two full days of fishing without the required license-- an event which only happens twice a year, once in winter and once in the summer. Note: although you do not need to register for a license, all other state regulations (species, size, etc.) still apply. All other times of the year, any angler 17 years of age or older is required to obtain an all species resident license for $26.

Free State Parks Admission: To access Michigan's best trails and fishing spots, entry to all Michigan state parks is waived to all visitors. Typically, Michigan drivers who opt to purchase a Recreation Passport at the time of vehicle registration renewal will pay a $15 fee. A non-resident day pass can be purchased for $12 and is good for entry and re-entry to any state park for the day.

10 Unique Things This Michigan Man Has Found While Magnet Fishing You just never know what you might pull from the river/lake while doing some magnet fishing Gallery Credit: Tiktok - MichiganMagnetMan