As you tackle your home improvement projects this summer, keep an eye out for these donation drop-offs inside your local Menards store. The home improvement retailer is once again partnering with food pantries, giving shoppers an easy way to support neighbors in need while picking up supplies for their latest projects.

Here's how you can lend a helping hand to your neighbors this summer:

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Menards Food Drive June 1- July 31, 2026

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If you didn't know, our local food pantries often see increased demand during the summer months. These community food drives, such as the food drive Menards locations across Michigan are currently hosting, play an important role in helping keep shelves stocked and bellies full.

A Fox17 report from 2021 highlighted a common seasonal challenge for food pantries in West Michigan, where donations tend to slow during the summer while community need continues:

Every year, food pantries across our region are stocked in the winter months thanks to generous donations...But when summer comes, donations drop dramatically and pantry shelves become sparse. -- Tony Iovieno, United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region

Donations can be placed in the large collection box next to store exits. Items accepted include boxes of cereal, cans of soup, as well as other non-perishable food items-- many of which can be purchased inside Menards.

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