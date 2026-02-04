The Reason Michigan Car Insurance Prices Continue To Rise

Car insurance is an expensive that many of us would love to forego but that would also mean we would be fully responsible in the case of an automobile accident. The only thing that people enjoy about having car insurance is the roadside assistance and being able to only have to pay for a portion of car repairs. Other than that, it's just a wasted money in my opinion.

Michigan is one of many states in the country that is classified as a no-fault state, this means that you must file a claim with your own insurance company and not the person at sault's company. Also, the person at fault usually pays for property damage in these states but can be taken to civil court for personal injuries. This means that everyone must have their own insurance or could be ticketed for driving without it.

There are several different insurance brands in Michigan and several different types of insurance coverage that are available. The most common insurance you will see in no-fault states like Michigan is full coverage, which covers them in all situations rather than just some. Full coverage may be the most common but it's surely not the cheapest, in fact they are among the highest rates in the country.

How Much Are You Paying For Full Coverage Car Insurance Each Month?

Insurify reports:

Average annual full-coverage car insurance: $3,073

$3,073 Year-over-year change: +12% (+$331)

+12% (+$331) 2026 projected change: +0.2% (+$6) Michigan’s average car insurance premium rose sharply in the first half of 2025 before flattening toward the end of the year. Michigan is one of 12 states that have a no-fault insurance system. Drivers in no-fault states file bodily injury claims with their own insurers following an accident, regardless of who caused the crash. Insurify analysis shows drivers in no-fault states pay about 13% more for car insurance than those in other states. Michigan also has the fourth-highest rate of uninsured drivers, which means those with insurance pay to shoulder more risk, often leading to higher premiums.

I'm not a fan of the prices continuing to rise but it does make sense when you think about why prices are raising. WWMT reports:

Repair costs surged as high-tech car features made even minor fixes more expensive

Cars absorb more damage in crashes due to modern safety designs, which reduces injury but can increase vehicle repair bills.

Accidents became more severe as riskier driving behavior spiked during the pandemic.

Supply-chain issues and labor shortages pushed up the price of parts and repairs, further inflating claim costs.