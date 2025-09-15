There's about to be a mass exodus of birds fleeing Michigan heading down south to warmer weather.

And no, I'm not talking about Michigan's version of "snowbirds" a.k.a. folks who fly down south to hibernate in Florida or Arizona for the winter!

Get our free mobile app

It's been a confusing start to the fall season in Michigan, from bursts of humidity during the day to just above freezing temperatures in the dead of night, but you know things are cold when the birds start heading south early.

Read More: The Most Beautiful Places in Michigan For Fall Foliage

Read More: The Most Beautiful Places in Michigan For Fall Foliage

That's exactly what happened in Michigan recently as just before Labor Day meteorologists reported nearly two million birds taking flight overnight. As WTOL meteorologist Chris Vickers explained,

The colder than average weather has jumpstarted the migration...Multiple varieties of Warblers along with American Redstart, Viero and Eastern Wood-Peewees among other species are on the move.

Did you know light pollution reportedly affects bird migration?

I had no idea, but I feel I'm hearing more and more about light pollution this season and how it can affect migrating birds. Has this always been the case? According to the Bird Center of Michigan two-thirds of all songbirds migrate at night,

When birds migrate, they use the moon and stars to navigate—but bright city lights can throw them off course, often leading to dangerous and sometimes fatal collisions. One simple way to help? Flip the switch! By turning off unnecessary outdoor lights at night, you can give birds a clearer sky to follow and make their long journey just a little bit safer.

Homeowners across the state are encouraged to go lights out during peak fall migration, September 6 to October 6, to help out flying friends find their way. Make sure you add "flipping the switch" to your nightly routine this fall.

Where Michigan's Snowbirds Should Fly South This Winter Get out of the snow and into the sun this Winter. You deserve it! These are the top 10 snowbird destinations in the country according to StorageCafe , plus some honorable mentions. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison

Discover SW Michigan’s Best Pumpkin Patches This Fall With local Kalamazoo-area legend Gene the Pumpkin Man no longer with us here are some amazing spots located across SW Michigan perfect for fall family fun! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Supermoons & Meteors: Stellar Shows Lighting Up Michigan Skies in 2025 Watch the night sky light up over Michigan with these can't miss astronomical events. Be sure to look up! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon