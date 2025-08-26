One of our first signs of fall's imminent arrival is here.

As if the dropping temperatures weren't enough of a clue for you, with kids back in school and the return of pumpkin spice to chain coffee joints there's no denying summer is all but over. It's also the season of waterspouts over Lake Michigan!

Get our free mobile app

I happened to be outside over the weekend and couldn't help but notice an odd sight which caught my surprise:

A flock of geese flying in a 'V' formation headed south.

A common sight during the fall season, but here we are not even to Labor Day yet! I didn't think much of it at the time other than "Huh, it's that time of the year already?" but after seeing a recent post from WTOL meteorologist Chris Vickers on social media it's all starting to make sense:

HEADS UP: Over 200,000,000 birds were in flight for the start of the annual Fall migration overnight! The colder than average weather has jumpstarted the migration...Multiple varieties of Warblers along with American Redstart, Viero and Eastern Wood-Peewees among other species are on the move. - August 26, 2025

Yes, fall bird migration has begun early in Michigan.

This past spring I really began to embrace my love of birding, so I'm sad to see them go as it feels like they just got here! During a recent trip up to Pentwater, Michigan I was surprised by just how many monarch butterflies I saw fluttering by-- does this mean soon they'll start to disappear too?

Read More: 'Black Dog Strangling Vine' Threatening Michigan Monarchs

Read More: 'Black Dog Strangling Vine' Threatening Michigan Monarchs

WTOL's Chris Vickers says there are a few ways we can actually help these migratory birds along their journey:

turn off your outdoor lights! Consider dimming or turning off unnecessary outdoor lights which can negatively impact natural nocturnal bird populations and migrations over the next few weeks. Light pollution can disorient, confuse and ultimately interfere or injure nocturnal birds

Listen Up! 10 Birds You're Hearing in Michigan Michigan has a ton of birds living in the state. Here are at least 10 that you might be hearing Gallery Credit: Birdfeederhub.com, Youtube