Why is This Michigan Town Obsessed With Melon Ice Cream?

Apparently melon ice cream is a thing-- no one told me!

While flavors like Superman and Blue Moon are a regional delicacy, have you heard what's going on in this quaint, quiet Michigan town?

Apparently they're known for their melons!

If you asked any Michigander to name one notable thing about Howell, Michigan it would probably be melons. Sources claim the "Howell melon" as, "a muskmelon variety of cantaloupe known for its giant size and sweet, juicy flesh."

But how did this memorable melon come to be? Well, that story is even weirder!

Once upon a time, a hobo passing through Howell gave a handful of seeds to a Howell greenhouse owner. They produced the perfect cantaloupe. And that’s how the Howell melon was born. - Food Wow

Howell Melon Festival

To commemorate the momentous occasion each year the town hosts the Howell Melon Festival with plenty of vendors, entertainment, fun-- and yes, lots and lots of melon ice cream! According to the Rotary Club of Howell the ice cream was first created by George Spagnuolo and is prepared fresh annually by Guernsey Dairy in Northville, Michigan,

The ice cream is special because it is made from a long standing special recipe and is only made once each year.

The highly sought after melon ice cream is currently available for pre-order, but sells out each year so make sure to reserve yours here. A portion of sales go to support the local rotary club, as well as youth and community programs such as literacy programs and kids camps.

The 65th annual Howell Melon Festival takes place August 14-17, 2025.

