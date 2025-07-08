Possible Upgrades Coming To Arcadia Creek Festival Place In Kalamazoo

For decades, the Arcadia Creek Festival Place has been a gathering spot for many events throughout the year for the Kalamazoo Community. I can remember being a young child and going to the Island Fest, Ribfest, Black Arts Festival, and many other events every year at Arcadia Creek, it was always an exciting time.

Since then, there have been every few renovations to the area and other concerns have arisen, including policing the unhoused and other safety concerns. Also, we can't ignore the fact that we live in Michigan and having an open park, really limits the amount of time it can be used.

All of these things and more have been taken into consideration as the City Commission has voted to make changes to Arcadia Creek Festival Place. Back in February 2024, they approved the use of $1.65 million federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to renovate the park.

Did You Hear About The Upgrades Coming Arcadia Creek Festival Place In Kalamazoo>

Deputy City Manager Rebekah Kik says they are focused on the following things in the redesign:

Flexible spaces to serve multiple needs

Space to host community events and festivals with security and infrastructure that lowers the cost of event hosting

Improved walkability

Universally accessible

Able to meet the future needs of the city

Usable throughout the year

Improved sustainability

WoodTV8 via MSN reports:

The design features an accessible terraced lawn, a two-floor building, an expanded playground with a splash pad and dual pavilion and stage. Unlike the current site, the new design would have a removable fence system. The proposed new chapter for the site is expected to feed into a new dynamic taking shape with the new event center being constructed.

The currently is no set cost for the redesign project but the City Commision says the site schematic will be presented in September and they anticipate on a bid date for the building of the project to be in summer of 2026.