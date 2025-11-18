$3 Million Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Won In Portage

Some people will tell you that the lottery is one of the biggest scams in the world as you're just dumping money into a pot for a chance to win some of it back. In fact, if you ask me, it's just a way for people to gamble and feel better about it because they aren't sitting at a table or slot machine in a casino.

Lottery games are all about luck whether you're playing scratch off tickets or submitting numbers to play, you're just hoping that it's your lucky day and everything falls in order for you. There are some arguments out there that there is some strategy behind playing the lottery because it is just mathematics with chance and probability.

Some people have a system for the numbers they play and when they play them. Others like to use a random set of numbers every day. Then there are the people who rotate through a selection of scratch offs throughout the week. Either way, they're all taking chances to try and hit big to walk away with a large lump sum of money.

Have You Ever Won The Lottery?

One Portage player managed to play the perfect numbers to hit the Mega Millions Jackpot and will take home over a million dollars.

WWMT reports:

A Portage lottery player is flush with yet-to-be-claimed cash after a $3 million Mega Millions win, according to the Michigan Lottery. The lucky player, who bought the winning ticket from JJ Land LLC on West Centre Avenue, matched five white balls: 01-08-11-12-57 with a 3X multiplier in Friday's drawing to win the prize.

Read More: Michigan Woman Wins Lottery Jackpot After Asking ChatGPT For Numbers

As of Tuesday, the winner still hasn't collected their earnings, but they have added to the total of Michigan lottery jackpot winners once again.