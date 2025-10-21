Michigan Woman Wins Lottery Jackpot After Asking ChatGPT For Numbers

The lottery is simply just a game of luck, while there can be some strategy implemented, you just have to have the right amount of luck to win. There have been thousands of people who have had the luxury of winning the lottery and taking home hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars.

Get our free mobile app

There are several different ways to play the lottery in Michigan, but the two most common ways are scratch off tickets and Powerball or Mega Millions drawings. They both have the potential to make a winner much richer, but they also require no skill and all the luck you can find. When it comes to the number drawings, it's just a matter of being lucky enough to play the numbers that are drawn.

One Michigan woman won a lottery jackpot in one of the most unusual ways that we have ever heard of. As AI continues to be integrated into our world, people are finding new ways for its use.

What Would You Do With The Prize Money If You Won A Lottery Jackpot?

USA Today via MSN reports:

ChatGPT is the reason why this Michigan woman took home a $100,000 lottery prize. Tammy Carvey of Wyandotte purchased her Powerball ticket from the Michigan Lottery website and asked the artificial intelligence software for the numbers she should play for the Sept. 6 drawing, according to an Oct. 16 news release from Michigan Lottery Connect. Carvey was surprised to learn she had the four white balls and the red Powerball.

Read More: Random Conversation Leads To Michigan Woman Winning $1M Powerball

Read More: Random Conversation Leads To Michigan Woman Winning $1M Powerball

Once she checked the numbers on her ticket, she realized she had a winning ticket in her hand. She then logged into her Michigan lottery account online, she originally thought she won $50,000 until she realized she added Power Play to her ticket and was taking home 100 grand instead.

Carvey plans to pay off her Wyandotte, Michigan home and save the rest, saying it was a special blessing as she only plays the lottery when the Jackpot gets over $1 billion.