Man Arrested for Trying to Run a Person Over with Vehicle in Calhoun County

A man was taken into custody after authorities say he tried to run a person over intentionally with his vehicle. Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 300 block of E. Hamilton St. near S. Hillsdale St. in Homer around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. A witness at the scene said the suspect was also vandalizing property before he tried to hit the person.

When they arrived, the suspect's vehicle had already fled the scene. Deputies who were in the area investigating the call later located the vehicle and a chase began. The vehicle was traveling at high speeds during the pursuit along eastbound M-60. Later, the driver was located at a residence in the 25000 block of M-60, just outside the village of Homer.

When a Calhoun County Sheriff's deputy attempted to take the man into custody, he initially refused to obey any commands. Once backup units were called, the man still resisted for a time but was eventually arrested. He has not been identified, but authorities say he is a resident of Homer. He faces charges of felonious assault, malicious destruction of property, and resisting and obstructing police. The suspect was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.

The nature of the incident has not been reported as well as who the potential victim was or what led up to it. The case remains under investigation at this time.