And just like that, there are no longer any BD's Mongolian Grill locations in Michigan. It truly is the end of an era!

According to MLive, after 34 years the chain has seemingly ceased all operations in the state having quietly closed their last location in Canton Township on Thursday, February 5. What will you miss most about the Asian-fusion chain?

I can't even remember the last time I set foot in a BD's Mongolian Grill, but I can still smell it. Back in my college days living in Grand Rapids we would splurge and go to BD's on 28th St. across from Schuler Books and Music. I loved crafting my own bowl and watching with anticipation as my order was thrown on the community grill top. Simpler times!

Over here on the West side of the state, we've been without a local BD's Mongolian Grill for about 10 years now, with the Portage location closing in January 2015 and the Grand Rapids restaurant closing May 2017. However, the chain continued to operate stores on the East side-- until now.

A quick Google search reveals at one time the brand operated 12 locations across the state, 7 in the Metro Detroit area alone, but the woks have finally gone cold.

The departure of BD's Mongolian Grill signals a much larger issue in the restaurant industry as a whole, with even chains as big as Wendy's and Pizza Hut recently closing stores across the state, and nationwide.

If the bigger chains are struggling, how are these locally mom-and-pop shops supposed to stay afloat? For now, BD's Mongolian Grill continues to operate locations in nearby Ohio, Missouri, and Kansas.

