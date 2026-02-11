Popular Kalamazoo Drive In Root Beer Stand Announces Spring Opening Date

Living in Michigan means we get to experience several different types of weather as the springs are filled with warm temperatures and rain, summer has tons of hot days and clear skies, fall gets cooler, and winter brings on the fill onslaught of cold weather and snow. While this does create some awesome opportunities for Michigan residents, this also limits how long some businesses and activities can be open.

Drive in restaurants and movie theaters have been around for decades but have slowly started to lose their customers to the convenience and reliability of bigger corporations. As the trends of the world have continued to change, there are tons of drive ins that have decided to shut down businesses as it's been increasingly harder to keep up with the competition.

Southwest Michigan is lucky enough to still be home to several drive-in restaurants and even a drive-in movie theater. One of the most popular and famous drive ins in the area is in Kalamazoo, the Root Beer Stand, which has been serving customers for over 90 years. The Root Beer Stand just announced what day they'll be opening for the spring season which will be their 96th.

Are You Excited For The Root Beer Stand To Open For The Season?

WWMT reports:

The Root Beer Stand will open for its 96th season on Monday, Feb. 16, the hot dog stand announced on Facebook.

As you can imagine, many people were showing their excitement for the local favorite to be opening for the season. In the same token, many people couldn't help but notice the restaurant used an AI image to promote the first day and instantly had many remarks to leave. You can check out the image and the comments in the Facebook post below.