Michigan Residents Can Enjoy Alcohol Infused Ice Cream In Detroit

Drinking is one of the many things that can bring Americans together, whether it be a professional event like a mixer, a night of bar hopping, or just some causal drinks at home with family or friends. Way back in the day when alcohol was illegal, there were several speakeasies that gave people a place to drink just proves the power of alcohol.

For the most part, ice cream is a treat that people like to enjoy during the warmer months of the year as it helps cool them down. Then there are people like me who like sweets and will eat ice cream at any day or time of the year. There are many different chain ice cream shops or store-bought ice cream brands available, but those are never as good as the local shops.

Now, could you imagine a place that brings both of these amazing things together? I don't think ice cream flavored alcohol exist, but I do think it could be quite good if the correct flavors were used. Although, the opposite can be found in the state of Michigan as you can enjoy alcohol infused ice cream creations at an ice cream shop in Detroit.

Would You Try Alcohol Infused Ice Cream If You Had The Chance?

Ice Cream Detroit is a black owned ice cream shop in downtown Detroit that takes the delicacy of the frozen treat to a new level. While they have your everyday flavors they also have some adult only flavors that makes taking the kids to get ice cream worth it. As far as I know, Ice Cream Detroit is the first shop in Michigan to offer their customers alcohol infused ice cream.

There are several different alcohol types used to created different boozy ice cream dishes. Some of those alcohol types are brandy, tequila, coconut rum, whiskey, cognac, and more. They also make it clear that they are spirit infused not spirit forward as each flavor has less than 5% ABV per serving. They serve both ice cream and sorbet options that will provide a buzz while still tasting delicious.

The TikTok video below shows where you can find the ice cream shop and what some of the flavors look like.