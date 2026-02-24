A 250-year-old tree perched on ancient limestone? This breathtaking site offers views that’ll leave you speechless and stories worth sharing.

About 15 miles East of Munising in Michigan's Upper Peninsula sits what is left of a historic natural sandstone arch with a 250-year-old pine tree. The only way to reach this stunning Michigan hidden gem on land is to hike 3 miles through the National Forest.

After stumbling upon a YouTube video from 6 Times the Adventure, this gorgeous spot is now on my Michigan road trip bucket list.

6 Times The Adventure on YouTube

Lone Tree is standing on a nearly 4,000-year-old limestone formation. Notice the tree roots acting as a bridge?

6 Times The Adventure on YouTube

Those tree roots are what keep the Lone Tree connected to the mainland. How cool is that?

6 Times The Adventure on YouTube

Not only can you get spectacular views of Lake Superior from up above, but you also get an incredible view of the Lone Tree from the beach.

6 Times The Adventure on YouTube

6 Times The Adventure on YouTube

If you're planning on hiking to the Lone Tree on Chapel Rock, here's the information you will need from the National Park Service.

Length: 6.2 miles round-trip from the parking lot. The trail passes Chapel Falls and continues to Chapel Rock and Chapel Beach. Take pictures, but keep off the protected Chapel Rock. Return the way you came or make a loop by taking the forest trail back along the north/west side of Chapel Lake. Pets not allowed.

