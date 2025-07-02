Iconic Burger Chain Has Only One Location Left In Michigan
Michigan is home to some of the nation's best spots to enjoy a delicious, juicy burger made the way you like it. However, enjoying a burger at one of America's most beloved chain restaurants may be harder to do, as there is only one location left to visit in Michigan.
According to Eat This, Not That, many of our favorite restaurant chains in Michigan have been closing locations due to reasons such as rising costs, underperforming stores, and other financial woes. And that has also been the case for a popular burger chain that's left only one location open for business in the Great Lakes state.
Fuddruckers, known for its build-your-own burgers, allows patrons to customize their meals, setting it apart from its competitors. However, the company has faced some challenges.
According to The Takeout, Fuddruckers' decline is tied to multiple challenges, including shifting consumer preferences, increased competition, and financial troubles. Fuddruckers has been competing with burger chains like Five Guys and Shake Shack, which offer fresh branding, high-quality burgers, and more convenient takeaway options, making Fuddruckers' older, dine-in style feel out of touch.
Even though Fuddruckers still exists, its presence has become a shadow of its former glory. While the company once operated 150 locations, there are currently 52 Fuddruckers locations in the U.S. The last remaining Fuddruckers to visit in Michigan is located on Evergreen Road in Southfield.
