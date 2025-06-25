Kalamazoo Growlers Hosting Michigan’s First Grilled Cheese Fest

We all grew up eating some of the simplest meals like peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, and spaghetti. While these safe and delicious options always hit the spot, there is one simple meal that doesn't get the love and recognition it deserves, the grilled cheese sandwich. Who knew that cheese and bread could taste so good together?

Get our free mobile app

I don't know about you, but I've always been a huge fan of grilled cheese sandwiches. When you get the right amount of char and golden brown to mix with the gooey cheese, it's like a match made in heaven. Now, I may be a little crazier than others, but my grilled cheese needs a few dashes of hot sauce to add a kick of flavor.

Did You Know There's A Grilled Cheese Festival Coming To Kalamazoo?

I have news that will have grilled cheese lovers rejoicing and rearranging their calendars. This summer, the Kalamazoo Growlers will be hosting the first grilled cheese festival in Michigan at Homer Stryker Field. On July 26th from 3pm-8pm with VIP access available from 3-4:30pm and GA from 4:30-close.

The Grilled Cheese Festival website reports:

The event will feature over 30 unique and local grilled cheese offerings, complemented by 100+ beer, cider, and seltzer selections. Fans can enjoy food & drink samples plus an afternoon of over-the-top entertainment. Interactive activities include activities at Michigan’s Grilled Cheese Festival include a Grilled Cheese Eating Contest, a Dad Dance Crew, World Record Flip Cup Attempt, and the World's Largest Bowl of Tomato Soup.

​This is not only a family friendly event but one where the kids are encouraged to come and enjoy the kid's zone, inflatables, yard games, and more. Also, one child 13 years or younger will be chosen as an honorary judge for Michigan's best grilled cheese.