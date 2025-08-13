Popular KFC Potato Wedges Return To Menus At Michigan Locations

Kentucky Fried Chicken has been all over the news the last couple of years and for the most part, it's hasn't been for good reasons. In fact, most of the time that you hear about KFC now it's because another location is closing. Kalamazoo has seen both sides of this coin as only one KFC location remains in the city.

Once upon a time, KFC used to be one of the leading fast food chicken places in the entire country but has recently fallen in the ranks due to some of their decisions. This isn't uncommon for fast food places as they are always trying to stay up with the trends and maintain their profit margins.

They have made some questionable decisions in their past like removing their strawberry lemonade, popcorn chicken, chicken littles, and other popular items from their menu. This has caused many customers to avoid the chain as their favorites are no longer available and many others have expressed their displeasure with the changes.

Do You Miss The KFC Potato Wedges?

There were two other items that they discontinued that may have gotten the biggest reactions from the fans, their chicken wings and potato wedges. Both of these items were very popular and after years of complaints, the people will be receiving their wishes as both will be returning to the menu.

Newsweek via MSN reports:

Beginning on August 18, KFC customers will be able to order the Wings & Wedges bundle with 5 Hot & Spicy Wings and the famous Potato Wedges. The Potato Wedges are returning to the menu just in time for National Potato Day on August 19, but both items will only be available for a limited time.

KFC fans and customers in Michigan will surely be excited to hear this news and dive back into some of their favorites as they will be available at all Michigan locations.