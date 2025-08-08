Potbelly To Open 33rd Michigan Location in Kalamazoo County

The food industry is one of the most competitive industries in the world as there are tons of different restaurants scattered around the world. There are several different types of cuisine that many different cultures bring to the world, and we have the unfortunate job of trying to decide what to eat.

Depending on where a food spot decides to open up shop they may be in a lot of competition. For example, it seems like there is a Burger King, Wendy's, and Mcdonald's all within close proximity of one another. Jimmy John's is also close to a Subway, Jersey Giant, or other sub places.

Speaking of sub places, there is another sub place that has made waves in the state of Michigan. Potbelly, which has 32 locations in Michigan already is looking to expand as they continue to grow a loyal fan base in the Mitten state. The sandwich making business announced they would be opening another location in Southwest Michigan.

Are You Going To Try Potbelly When It Opens?

Potbelly is opening their 33rd location in Kalamazoo, this will be their first location in Kalamazoo County. They are taking over the former Jimmy Johns at 4608 Stadium Drive next to Starbucks. They are expected to open to the public for service beginning next month.

Potbelly started in Chicago back in 1977 and has expanded to over 440 locations across the country. Potbelly is known for their sandwiches and milkshakes but have tons more to offer. MLive via MSN reports:

The menu offers 20 sandwich options, as well as combos, soups, salads and mac ‘n’ cheese. Sandwiches range from about $9 to $12. Currently, the nearest Potbelly is about 55 miles from Kalamazoo in Holland. Jimmy John’s relocated from the building earlier this year for a new home less than then a half mile away.

There is not a set date for this location to open but there is Potbelly signage littered all over Stadium Dr. and there are contractors working to get the shop up and running. Anyone looking forward to trying Potbelly for the first time?