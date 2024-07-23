This Spice Helps Keep Cockroaches Out Of Michigan Homes

Check your cupboards for this common household item which helps keep pests out of your home here in The Mitten.

I didn't realize it was such an issue until pest control experts Orkin released one of their annual reports:

Get our free mobile app

3 Michigan cities rank among the most bed bug infected in the entire nation! That's a list we definitely don't want to be on. Additionally the largest city in Michigan, Detroit, is ranked as the top most cockroach infested city in the entire state.

Not a great feeling, is it?

If you're struggling to keep these outrageously speedy pests out of your home here in Michigan there's a simple hack you can try and it's been hiding in plain sight all along:

Cinnamon

cockroach cinnamon Canva loading...

Is anyone surprised? Just add this to the list of lifehacks where cinnamon has been known to be helpful like repelling rodents and treating fungus on houseplants, cinnamon can also reportedly repel roaches!

According to MSN's House Digest,

Rather than attracting cockroaches, the spice repels them...not to mention that it will fill your home with a lovely, cozy aroma. Unlike store-bought insect repellents, this method is 100% natural, making it safe for homeowners and their pets. The cinnamon hack is also easily accessible and extremely affordable. Since cinnamon is a key component of most home spice racks

Simply sprinkle the spice near any openings or cracks where the roaches might gain entry, like a doorway or window sill.

In addition to pest deterrent cinnamon can also be used to keep moths away from your wardrobe and freshen up stale odors. Give it a try!

These Are The Best Ways To Keep Stink Bugs OUT Stink bugs love to take refuge in your house during the winter months and then come out during the spring. If you want to keep them out of your home, try these tricks provided by HGTV and Rose Pest Solutions Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill