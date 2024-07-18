Public Alert Issued After Foreign Meat, Poultry Illegally Shipped to Ohio
According to the USDA meat and poultry products from this country aren't even eligible to be exported to the United States.
So, how did they wind up here?
A public health alert was just issued by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) after a routine inspection found illegal meat and poultry products.
As far as how these products managed to make it into the country, that's still being investigated. However, what official do know is they were shipped to both retailers and restaurants across:
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Maryland
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- South Carolina
- Virginia
The products in question are several ready-to-eat canned meat and poultry products that were shipped over from the Philippines. The only problem is the Philippines isn't even allowed to ship these type of products to the states! According to the USDA,
The Philippines is a country not eligible to export meat and poultry products to the United States.
Check Your Pantry:
Officials are asking consumers to check their pantries for any canned corned beef products from the following brands: Argentina, PureFoods,or Chunkee (a Hormel company). The recall also includes jars of Lady's Choice brand chicken spread.
What To Do With Them:
Anyone who has purchased these products is advised to discard them as,
USDA cannot confirm whether the products were properly heated to control pathogens of concern to domestic livestock and poultry.
Consumers, retailers, and restaurants who are in possession of these items are asked to discard them by double-bagging them to reduce the chances of animals consuming the ineligible meat and poultry.
Find a complete list of product images below:
