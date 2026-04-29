Chocolate is usually a go-to treat after a meal whenever a craving hits. But now, Indiana residents are being urged to check their homes for certain chocolates that could trigger a serious, even life-threatening reaction.

Chocolates Recalled In Indiana Over Serious Contamination Risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says some boxes of assorted chocolates may contain undeclared walnuts. For anyone with a walnut allergy, eating these chocolates could cause a severe reaction. The issue comes from a label mix-up in the “tasting notes”, where Peach Cobbler bonbons were incorrectly labeled as Walnut Fudge- and vice versa- meaning someone could accidentally eat a nut-containing piece without realizing it.

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The affected products include 6, 12, and 24-piece boxes of Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbon Collection with batch codes 260414 and 260417, according to the recall notice. They were packaged and sold between April 14 and 20, 2026.

They were also sold online at frenchbroadchocolates.com and shipped to over 40 states, including Indiana.

As of April 29th, the company reported no allergic reactions or illnesses.

Consumers with a nut allergy or sensitivity who bought these products should return them to the place of purchase for a refund. For more information, consumers may contact French Broad Chocolates customer service by phone at 828-252-4181 or by email at support@frenchbroadchocolates.com.

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