Bed Bug Nightmare: 3 Michigan Cities Ranked Most Infested In U.S.

As travel plans ramp up for residents across Michigan, many will choose to stay in a hotel or Airbnb. But some places may have you checking more frequently for one pesky pest than others. Some cities you may be traveling to in Michigan and the U.S. could be crawling with bed bugs.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Cities Named The Worst For Bed Bugs In The Nation

According to Orkin, it's easy to spread bed bugs through traveling because they can be difficult to detect:

Bed bugs are typically 3/16 inch long, red to dark brown in color and are mostly nocturnal insects that come out of hiding to take blood meals from sleeping humans. These pests are hematophagous, which means blood is their only food source. Clinging to items such as luggage, purses and other personal belongings, bed bugs can travel from place to place with ease.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

And some places in America recently ranked The Top 50 Worst Cities For Bed Bugs, three of which are in Michigan. While we steered clear of landing in the #1 spot, one Michigan city landed in the top 10.

Canva Canva loading...

Coming in at #6 on the list, was Detroit, Michigan.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan also landed in the Top 20 with Grand Rapids, Michigan at #14.

Canva Canva loading...

And making the Top 30 for cities in Michigan that are the worst for bed bugs...Flint, Michigan came in at #23. Orkin says the best way to inspect for bed bugs while traveling is to look in bed bug hiding spots like the mattress, box spring, and other furniture in the room and examine your luggage before leaving and when returning home.

Read More: Alligator in Kent Lake is Scaring The Heck Out of Michiganders

The 10 Worst Places To Live In Michigan If you're looking for a peaceful place to settle down and raise a family, you're looking for good schools, low crime rates, plentiful jobs, and a prosperous economy. These are not the cities you're looking for. Based on a ranking from RoadSnacks.net , here are the 10 Worst Places To Live In Michigan. For RoadSnack.com's methodology, see the link in the #1 entry. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow