Bed Bug Nightmare: 3 Michigan Cities Ranked Most Infested In U.S.
As travel plans ramp up for residents across Michigan, many will choose to stay in a hotel or Airbnb. But some places may have you checking more frequently for one pesky pest than others. Some cities you may be traveling to in Michigan and the U.S. could be crawling with bed bugs.
Michigan Cities Named The Worst For Bed Bugs In The Nation
According to Orkin, it's easy to spread bed bugs through traveling because they can be difficult to detect:
Bed bugs are typically 3/16 inch long, red to dark brown in color and are mostly nocturnal insects that come out of hiding to take blood meals from sleeping humans. These pests are hematophagous, which means blood is their only food source. Clinging to items such as luggage, purses and other personal belongings, bed bugs can travel from place to place with ease.
And some places in America recently ranked The Top 50 Worst Cities For Bed Bugs, three of which are in Michigan. While we steered clear of landing in the #1 spot, one Michigan city landed in the top 10.
Coming in at #6 on the list, was Detroit, Michigan.
Michigan also landed in the Top 20 with Grand Rapids, Michigan at #14.
And making the Top 30 for cities in Michigan that are the worst for bed bugs...Flint, Michigan came in at #23. Orkin says the best way to inspect for bed bugs while traveling is to look in bed bug hiding spots like the mattress, box spring, and other furniture in the room and examine your luggage before leaving and when returning home.
