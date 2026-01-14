Kalamazoo County's Silent Observer Program lists 15 wanted individuals. Learn how you can anonymously help with information and potentially earn a reward.

15 suspects who are wanted in Kalamazoo County, according to the Silent Observer Program, are listed below. You are asked to contact Silent Observer if you have any information about these suspects by tapping here. You can remain anonymous and may get a reward of up to $1,000.

16 Wanted Suspects in Kalamazoo County

Barker Jr., Linell Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC loading...

Name: Barker Jr., Linell

Gender: Male

Race: Black

DOB: 03/24/1981

Height: 6ft 1in

Weight: 200 lbs

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

CHARGES / WARRANTS:

Felony warrant out of the 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for leaving KPEP without permission before completion.

Original charge: Assault w/Dangerous Weapon

Get our free mobile app

Barry, William Alfred Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC loading...

Name: Barry, William Alfred

Gender: Male

Race: Black

DOB: 04/16/1972

Height: 6ft 0in

Weight: 185 pounds

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

CHARGES / WARRANTS:

Felony warrant out of the 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for leaving KPEP and failing to complete the program.

Original charge: B&E Building with Intent (Hab Crim 2nd offense)

Bynum, Vernell Marie Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC loading...

Name: Bynum, Vernell Marie

Gender: Female

Race: Black

DOB: 10/10/1978

Height: 5ft 5in

Weight: 150 pounds

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

CHARGES / WARRANTS:

1. Probation violation for U&P

2. Criminal bench for FTA for pretrial on DWLS

3. Criminal bench for FTA for arraignment on DWLS

4. Criminal bench for FTA for show cause on DWLS

5. Misdemeanor for interfering with police

Daniels, Stephanie Waynette Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC loading...

Name: Daniels, Stephanie Waynette

Gender: Female

Race: Black

DOB: 04/15/1971

Height: 5ft 4in

Weight: 235 pounds

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

CHARGES / WARRANTS:

Felony warrant out of the 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for failing to report to her probation agent via phone in September 2010 or any time thereafter; for failing to pay any fines and costs since May 2007; and failing to appear for a show cause hearing in November 2010.

Original charge: Cont Sub – Poss Narc/Cocaine <25 grams

Dougherty, William Franklin Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC loading...

Name: Dougherty, William Franklin

Gender: Male

Race: Caucasian

DOB: 04/15/1975

Height: 5ft 7in

Weight: 170 pounds

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

CHARGES / WARRANTS:

Felony warrant out of the 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for failing to report to his probation agent as required in March and April 2010.

Original charge: Larceny in a Building

Fry Jr., Michael Dewayne Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC loading...

Name: Fry Jr., Michael Dewayne

Gender: Male

Race: Caucasian

DOB: 09/03/1984

Height: 5ft 11in

Weight: 195 pounds

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Green

CHARGES / WARRANTS:

Felony warrant out of the 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for failing to report to his probation agent as required in January 2009 and any time thereafter.

Original charge: B&E Vehicle with Damage; Police Officer – Assault/Resist/Obstruct

Henry, Robert Monte Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC loading...

Name: Henry, Robert Monte

Gender: Male

Race: Black

DOB: 12/02/1950

Height: 6ft 0in

Weight: 160 pounds

Hair Color: Gray

Eye Color: Brown

CHARGES / WARRANTS:

HAS A FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION WARRANT FOR OPERATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE, 3rd offense. He failed to report to the K-PEP WORK RELEASE PROGRAM IN SEPT. 2002.

Mcconico, Dexton Demir Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC loading...

Name: McConico, Dexton Demir

Gender: Male

Race: Black

DOB: 02/21/1976

Height: 5ft 9in

Weight: 170 pounds

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

CHARGES / WARRANTS:

A felony warrant out of the 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for failure to report to his probation agent and moving from his approved place of residence without advising his probation agent.

Original charge: Controlled Substance-Poss Narcotic/Cocaine <25 grams

Rivera-Mendez, David Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC loading...

Name: Rivera-Mendez, David

Gender: Male

Race: Hispanic

DOB: 02/11/1986

Height: 5ft 8in

Weight: 175 pounds

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

CHARGES / WARRANTS:

Assault with Intent Murder, Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st degree, Home Invasion 1st degree, Interfering with an Electronics Communication Device, Probation Violation.

Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC loading...

Name: Rivera-Mendez, David

Gender: Male

Race: Hispanic

DOB: 02/11/1986

Height: 5ft 8in

Weight: 175 pounds

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

CHARGES / WARRANTS:

CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT 1ST DEGREE, ASSAULT WITH INTENT TO MURDER, HOME INVASION 1ST DEGREE,

INTERFERING WITH ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION, AND PROBATION VIOLATION FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT.

Rynd, Faryn Lee Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC loading...

Name: Rynd, Faryn Lee

Gender: Female

Race: Caucasian

DOB: 12/13/1989

Height: 5ft 3in

Weight: 120 pounds

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Blue

CHARGES / WARRANTS:

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION WARRANT, ORIGINAL CHARGE: OPERATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY.

SHE FAILED TO COMPLY WITH THE CURFEW ORDER AND FAILED TO COMPLY WITH THE COURT-ORDERED PAYMENT AGREEMENT. CONSIDERED AN ABSCONDER FROM PROBATION.

Smith, Tara Lyn Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC loading...

Name: Smith, Tara Lyn

Gender: Female

Race: Caucasian

DOB: 11/23/1978

Height: 5ft 8in

Weight: 210 pounds

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Blue

CHARGES / WARRANTS:

Felony warrant out of the 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for changing her approved residence of 537 Chicago Ave in Kalamazoo without permission and for leaving KPEP without permission.

Original charge: Child Support – Fail to Pay

Telford, Rusty William Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC loading...

Name: Telford, Rusty William

Gender: Male

Race: Caucasian

DOB: 04/03/1966

Height: 6ft 1in

Weight: 230 pounds

Hair Color: Blond

Eye Color: Blue

CHARGES / WARRANTS:

Felony warrant out of the 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for failing to report to his probation agent in January 2009 or any time since; for failing to make court-ordered payments; and for failing to perform any community service as required.

Original charge: OWI 3rd

Williams, Judith Ann Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC loading...

Name: Williams, Judith Ann

Gender: Female

Race: Black

DOB: 05/18/1962

Height: 5ft 8in

Weight: 130 pounds

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

CHARGES / WARRANTS:

Felony warrant out of the 9th Circuit Court for a probation violation for failing to report and failing to drug test.

Original charge: Prostitution, third or subsequent offense

Yoder, Patrick Wayne Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County INC loading...

Name: Yoder, Patrick Wayne

Gender: Male

Race: Caucasian

DOB: 02/08/1968

Height: 5ft 7in

Weight: 165 pounds

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

CHARGES / WARRANTS:

Felony warrant out of the 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for failing to report to his probation officer; for failing to make any payments toward court-ordered financial obligations; for changing residence without permission, and for failing to report that change of residence.

Original charge: Controlled Substance/Poss Methamphetamine (Hab Off-4th offense)

Michigan: FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives for 2025

Michigan: FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives for 2025

Below you'll find a list of the most wanted fugitives in mid-Michigan.