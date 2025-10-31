6 Most Wanted Fugitives in Michigan
In a twist of fate, some faces we never expected are now among the most wanted. Let’s peel back the layers of these urgent stories.
All of the cases listed below are being handled by the FBI Detroit Field Office or the U.S. Marshals Service. If you have any information related to these cases, please contact your local law enforcement agency, the Detroit FBI field office, or the U.S. Marshals.
Edgardo Luis Perez a.k.a. Eddie Perez
- Date of Birth: May 19th, 1982
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5'6"
- Weight: 140-160 pounds
- Gender: Male
- Race: White (Hispanic)
- Wanted For: Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution - Felony Murder
Perez has ties to Indiana, Michigan, Puerto Rico, and Tijuana, Mexico.
Darren Anthony Robinson
- Date of Birth: January 31, 1970
- Hair Color: Bald
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 180 pounds
- Gender: Male
- Race: Black
- Wanted For: Wire Fraud; Money Laundering
On January 11, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Robinson in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, Detroit, Michigan, after he was charged with eleven counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.
JEROLD C. DUNNING
- Date of Birth: December 7th, 1959
- Place of Birth: Michigan
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5'7"
- Weight: 170 pounds
- Gender: Male
- Race: White
- Scars: scar above left eye
- Wanted For: Unlawful Flight To Avoid Prosecution - Lewd And Lascivious Behavior On A Child; Failure To Appear
Dunning is known to have experience working with fiberglass used for building boats. Dunning enjoys outdoor activities such as four-wheeling, camping, fishing, and skiing (water/snow). He owns several guns for recreational purposes. He reportedly has never been violent. Dunning has ties to Florida and Tennessee. Dunning may have fled from the United States to Brazil.
RODA ABDULHASSAN TAHER
- Date of Birth: November 1, 1978, January 1, 1978, January 11, 1978, June 21, 1979
- Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California
- Hair Color: Black, worn bald
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5'6"
- Weight: 150 to 190 pounds
- Gender: Male
- Race: White
- Wanted For: Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering; Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud; Money Laundering (21 counts); Transactions in Criminally Derived Property (18 counts)
Taher may travel to Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Lebanon, Boston, Massachusetts, and Farmington Hills or Detroit, Michigan.
U.S. Marshals Most Wanted - Derrell Brown
- Aliases: JJ Robinson, Michael Richardson, Marcus Wright
- Date of Birth: February 3rd, 1974
- Race: African American
- Eye Color: Brown
- Hair Color: Black
- Weight: 180
- Height: 5'8"
- Wanted For: Double Murder
- Wanted In: Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Reward: $25,000
Tamera Williams allegedly shot her boyfriend, then dismembered his body and discarded his body parts along 1-75 near Hancock, Ohio. Williams is a trained phlebotomist and may be working in medical clinics, according to the U.S. Marshals.
U.S. Marshals Most Wanted - Tamera Williams
- Aliases: Tammy, Renee, Tamera Hood
- Date of Birth: March 18, 1979
- Race: African American
- Eye Color: Brown
- Hair Color: Brown
- Weight: 190
- Height: 5'5"
- Wanted For: First Degree Murder
- Wanted In: Wayne County, Michigan
- Reward: $25,000
If you have any information on one of the cases above, please contact the FBI in Detroit by tapping here or the U.S. Marshals by tapping here.
