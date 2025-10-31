In a twist of fate, some faces we never expected are now among the most wanted. Let’s peel back the layers of these urgent stories.

All of the cases listed below are being handled by the FBI Detroit Field Office or the U.S. Marshals Service. If you have any information related to these cases, please contact your local law enforcement agency, the Detroit FBI field office, or the U.S. Marshals.

6 Most Wanted Fugitives in Michigan According to the FBI and U.S. Marshals

Edgardo Luis Perez a.k.a. Eddie Perez

EDGARDO LUIS PEREZ FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Date of Birth: May 19th, 1982

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 140-160 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: White (Hispanic)

Wanted For: Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution - Felony Murder

Perez has ties to Indiana, Michigan, Puerto Rico, and Tijuana, Mexico.

Click here for more information.

Darren Anthony Robinson

DARREN ANTHONY ROBINSON FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Date of Birth: January 31, 1970

Hair Color: Bald

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 180 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Wanted For: Wire Fraud; Money Laundering

On January 11, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Robinson in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, Detroit, Michigan, after he was charged with eleven counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

Tap here for more information.

JEROLD C. DUNNING

FBI.gov and Canva FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Date of Birth: December 7th, 1959

Place of Birth: Michigan

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 170 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: White

Scars: scar above left eye

Wanted For: Unlawful Flight To Avoid Prosecution - Lewd And Lascivious Behavior On A Child; Failure To Appear

Dunning is known to have experience working with fiberglass used for building boats. Dunning enjoys outdoor activities such as four-wheeling, camping, fishing, and skiing (water/snow). He owns several guns for recreational purposes. He reportedly has never been violent. Dunning has ties to Florida and Tennessee. Dunning may have fled from the United States to Brazil.

Tap here for more information.

RODA ABDULHASSAN TAHER

FBI.gov and Canva FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Date of Birth: November 1, 1978, January 1, 1978, January 11, 1978, June 21, 1979

Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California

Hair Color: Black, worn bald

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 150 to 190 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: White

Wanted For: Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering; Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud; Money Laundering (21 counts); Transactions in Criminally Derived Property (18 counts)

Taher may travel to Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Lebanon, Boston, Massachusetts, and Farmington Hills or Detroit, Michigan.

Tap here for more information.

Derrell Brown has a history of violence toward women leading up to the murder of his girlfriend and her niece in Grand Rapids in 2019. Get more on this heartbreaking story by clicking here.

U.S. Marshals’ Most Wanted Derrell Brown U.S. Marshals loading...

U.S. Marshals Most Wanted - Derrell Brown

Aliases: JJ Robinson, Michael Richardson, Marcus Wright

Date of Birth: February 3rd, 1974

Race: African American

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Black

Weight: 180

Height: 5'8"

Wanted For: Double Murder

Wanted In: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Reward: $25,000

Tamera Williams allegedly shot her boyfriend, then dismembered his body and discarded his body parts along 1-75 near Hancock, Ohio. Williams is a trained phlebotomist and may be working in medical clinics, according to the U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshals’ Most Wanted Tamera Williams U.S. Marshals loading...

U.S. Marshals Most Wanted - Tamera Williams

Aliases: Tammy, Renee, Tamera Hood

Date of Birth: March 18, 1979

Race: African American

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Brown

Weight: 190

Height: 5'5"

Wanted For: First Degree Murder

Wanted In: Wayne County, Michigan

Reward: $25,000

If you have any information on one of the cases above, please contact the FBI in Detroit by tapping here or the U.S. Marshals by tapping here.

