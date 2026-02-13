Michigan Men’s Basketball Team Featured In Paramount Docuseries

March and April are the most exciting, anticipated, and action-packed months of the year when it comes to college basketball. Every college basketball coach, player, fan, analyst, parent, etc. are hoping they will be one of the teams in the 68-team bracket that has a chance to hoist a national championship trophy. This time of year, has been coined as "March Madness" because of the craziness that happens in the tournament every year.

March Madness has become a staple in the entire country as everyone is glued to their screens or traveling around the country watching their favorite team go to battle for a chance to be champions. It's one of the best times of the year as many people are watching games while at work and even late into the night, everyone wants to get in on the March Madness action.

This year, the University of Michigan men's basketball team has been one of the best teams in the country as they only have 1 loss and have beat some of the country's perennial championship contenders in convincing fashion. They have had much success in the NCAA tournament for decades but have only won 1 title back in 1989, this year they could change that. One thing we know for certain is March isn't for every team but according to the new Paramount Plus docuseries, Michigan is made for March.

Do You Think Michigan Men's Basketball Will Win The National Title?

On3 via MSN reports:

The Kansas and Michigan men’s basketball teams will star in a new four-part docuseries entitled “Made For March” that will air in April on Paramount+, according to Deadline. The documentary-style series will follow both programs during their 2025-26 season as they make a bid for the national championship. The docuseries is produced by Paramount Sports Entertainment and Religion of Sports, which was founded by seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, and noted media entrepreneur Gotham Chopra.

The Made for March docuseries will start on April 4th, two more episodes will air on April 5th, and the finale will be on April 18th. The first 3 episodes will be out before the national championship on Monday, April 6th which means neither of these teams could be playing in that game, both could, or just one. This is the first time any team cameras have followed a team or teams around all season long.