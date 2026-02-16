Peanut butter is a staple in many Michigan homes, enjoyed as a dip or paired with your favorite jam for a delicious lunch. However, a major peanut butter recall has affected numerous brands sold in 40 states, including Michigan.

Major Peanut Butter Recall Hits Michigan Stores

Michigan residents are warned to hold off on making those pb&J sandwiches after pieces of blue plastic were found in a filter during production in more than 20,000 peanut butter products. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall covers various peanut butter products produced by Ventura Foods LLC. The FDA has reclassified this recall as a Class II and should be taken seriously, since consuming the affected product could result in "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

According to the FDA, some of the products were distributed by DYMA Brands, Inc., US Foods, Sysco Corporation, Gordon Food Service, and Independent Marketing Alliance. The following items are included in the recall:

Flavor Fresh Peanut Butter (21g), distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.

House Recipe Creamy Peanut Butter (21.2g), distributed by Sysco Corporation.

Katy's Kitchen Smooth Peanut Butter (21g), marketed by Independent Marketing Alliance.

Creamy Peanut Butter Poco Pac (32g), distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.

Creamy Peanut Butter (21g), distributed by US Foods

Peanut Butter (0.5 oz. & 0.75 oz.), distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.

Peanut Butter Creamy (21g), distributed exclusively by Gordon Food Service.

Creamy Peanut Butter (32g)/Grape Jelly (28g) Poco Pac, distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.

Creamy Peanut (32g)/Strawberry Jam (28g) Poco Pac, distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.

A complete list of lot numbers can be found on the official recall page.

10 Michigan Cities to Avoid After Dark in 2026 violent and property crime rates per 100,000 people to keep things fair. The cities that landed on the list are the ones where serious crimes like robberies, burglaries, and car thefts happen more often, based on the numbers, not the rumor mill. The security experts at Reolink didn’t go off vibes or reputation here. They dug into recent crime data, comparingto keep things fair. The cities that landed on the list are the ones where serious crimes like robberies, burglaries, and car thefts happen more often, based on the numbers, not the rumor mill. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow