Major Peanut Butter Recall Hits Michigan Stores
Peanut butter is a staple in many Michigan homes, enjoyed as a dip or paired with your favorite jam for a delicious lunch. However, a major peanut butter recall has affected numerous brands sold in 40 states, including Michigan.
Michigan residents are warned to hold off on making those pb&J sandwiches after pieces of blue plastic were found in a filter during production in more than 20,000 peanut butter products. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall covers various peanut butter products produced by Ventura Foods LLC. The FDA has reclassified this recall as a Class II and should be taken seriously, since consuming the affected product could result in "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."
According to the FDA, some of the products were distributed by DYMA Brands, Inc., US Foods, Sysco Corporation, Gordon Food Service, and Independent Marketing Alliance. The following items are included in the recall:
- Flavor Fresh Peanut Butter (21g), distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.
- House Recipe Creamy Peanut Butter (21.2g), distributed by Sysco Corporation.
- Katy's Kitchen Smooth Peanut Butter (21g), marketed by Independent Marketing Alliance.
- Creamy Peanut Butter Poco Pac (32g), distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.
- Creamy Peanut Butter (21g), distributed by US Foods
- Peanut Butter (0.5 oz. & 0.75 oz.), distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.
- Peanut Butter Creamy (21g), distributed exclusively by Gordon Food Service.
- Creamy Peanut Butter (32g)/Grape Jelly (28g) Poco Pac, distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.
- Creamy Peanut (32g)/Strawberry Jam (28g) Poco Pac, distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.
A complete list of lot numbers can be found on the official recall page.
