Best Time to View the March Total Lunar Eclipse in Michigan

Michigan will see a total lunar eclipse this March. Get exact times, peak viewing details, as this is our last until 2029!

Here’s When and How to See it in Michigan:

I consider myself to be a "space nerd" as I love anything and everything having to do with the cosmos. For example, did you realize NASA is preparing to send humans to the moon for the first time in over 50 years? NASA’s Artemis III mission will take humans to the moon's South Pole for the first time ever. Isn't that neat?

Even more exciting is the fact the historic Artemis III mission includes Grand Rapids-born astronaut Christina Koch, who holds the record for the longest continuous time spent in space by a woman.

What Happens During a Total Lunar Eclipse?

I’ve witnessed total lunar eclipses before, but there’s something magical about staying up early just to see the Moon bathed in red during this rare blood-moon event. It never gets old!

During a total lunar eclipse the Earth comes between the Sun and Moon, casting its eerie red shadow across the giant orb. According to Space and Telescope, for Michigan, the total lunar eclipse will begin just before dawn. The Moon will first enter Earth's shadow (penumbra) at 3:44 a.m. EST and will be fully covered by 6:04 a.m. EST. The entire eclipse process will be finished by 9:23 a.m. EST, of course, by that date the sunrise in Michigan will be around 7:05 a.m. EST.

There's only one thing that could stand in the way of our lunar eclipse viewing-- clouds! Hopefully we have nice clear skies that morning for perfect eclipse-viewing conditions.

