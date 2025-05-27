City of Kalamazoo Begins Storm Debris Cleanup

Experts have confirmed 12 tornadoes touched down in Michigan the evening of May 15, 2025.

The Detroit Free Press estimates nearly 250,000 residents across the state were left without power, some for days after the fact. In some hard hit areas such as Allegan and Kalamazoo County officials declared an official state of emergency in attempts to secure federal funding and assistance for cleanup.

Doesn't this feel like déjà vu from last year's tornadoes?

While the annual spring curbside cleanup collection took place in April city officials are sharing a special pickup schedule for storm debris from the May 2025 event. In a news release the City of Kalamazoo shared,

residents can place any volume and any size of fallen branches, limbs, or debris from trees at the curb for collection. Material should be placed in the curb lawn or at the curb, keeping sidewalks and roadways clear. City crews have been working to clean up debris since the storm and will continue...moving from south to north in each area

Debris pickup will begin across the city of Kalamazoo in the following areas:

Is Storm Season Over?

On average Michigan sees about 15 tornadoes annually; in 2025 we've already reached that number-- and then some. So far there have been 25 confirmed tornadoes in Michigan which has prompted some experts to believe "Tornado Alley" as we know it has expanded into Southwest Michigan.

According to WOODTV8 the highest number of tornadoes ever recorded in Michigan in one year was 39 tornadoes in 1974 adding,

The majority of tornadoes that touch down occur from May through August.

