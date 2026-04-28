Chocolate is the perfect sweet treat to enjoy after a meal or anytime a sweet craving strikes. However, Michigan residents are warned to check their homes for chocolate that can cause a life-threatening reaction.

Chocolates Recalled In Michigan Over Serious Contamination Risk

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), certain boxes of assorted bonbons may contain undeclared walnuts. People with an allergy or sensitivity to walnuts can have a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these chocolates. The issue stems from mislabeling in the “tasting notes” included with the product, which incorrectly labels the Peach Cobbler bonbons as the Walnut Fudge and vice versa, meaning “a consumer relying on the printed materials could mistakenly consume a nut-containing piece,” the FDA warns. Here's what to look for:

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The affected products include 6, 12, and 24-piece boxes of Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbon Collection with batch codes 260414 and 260417, according to the recall notice. They were packaged and sold between April 14 and 20, 2026.

They were also sold online at frenchbroadchocolates.com and shipped to over 40 states, including Michigan.

As of April 28th, the company reported no allergic reactions or illnesses.

Consumers with a nut allergy or sensitivity who bought these products should return them to the place of purchase for a refund. For more information, consumers may contact French Broad Chocolates customer service by phone at 828-252-4181 or by email at support@frenchbroadchocolates.com.

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