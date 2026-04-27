Pollen Surge Makes This Spring Especially Miserable in Michigan

Allergy sufferers in Michigan should brace for one of the worst seasons on record so far. But what’s behind this year’s unusually severe conditions compared to past seasons?

According to experts at the University of Michigan , while most symptoms present as a stuffy or runny nose, sneezing, itchy or red eyes-- or worse. If left untreated, symptoms can become serious enough to require a trip to the emergency room.

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Why This Allergy Season May Be One of the Worst on Record in Michigan:

Severe allergies can completely derail your day. Unfortunately, recent data trends show allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer each year. Currently, Michigan is in "peak tree pollen season" according to Fox2 Detroit,

The biggest culprits...poplar, ash, and birch. This is peak season for those trees, and when you combine that with a stretch of mild temperatures, dry days, and a little bit of wind, it’s basically the perfect setup to dump pollen into the air and keep it there.

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Yes, Climate Change is Also to Blame.

Have you noticed how winter seems to start later in Michigan and spring storm season starts earlier? Longer fall seasons and milder springs give trees and weeds more time to produce pollen.

When we experienced this last season Dr. Devang Doshi, pulmonologist and allergist for Corewell Health told Bridge Michigan at that time,

Every year we're expecting seasons to start earlier and last a little bit longer with higher pollen counts. And so the thought that pollen season tends to come and be worse every year a little bit is very true

These Michigan Plants Will Irritate Your Seasonal Allergies Spring is where allergies run rampant here in Michigan and for that we can thank pollen...Specifically, tree pollen. Here's a look at the biggest culprits. Gallery Credit: Maitlynn Mossolle