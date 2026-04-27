Each year in March and April, turtles across Michigan begin emerging from hibernation as temperatures warm, making now the time when turtle sightings start to spike.

Michigan's Turtles Are Emerging From Hibernation. Here's What to Do If You Find One:

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As Michigan's 10 turtle species start to become more active, they will start looking for mates and begin courting. Yes, tis the season of turtle love! According to the Michigan DNR examples of turtle courtship displays include:

Male painted turtles softly stroking the females with their long toenails.

Male eastern box turtles giving females gentle chin nibbles.

Male snapping turtles engaging in aggressive territorial struggles.

Now, I don't know about you , but if my partner came at me with his long toenail I would run far far away!

Kalamazoo Nature Center via Google Maps Kalamazoo Nature Center via Google Maps loading...

Our friends at the Kalamazoo Nature Center recently shared this reminder on social media, that while it's ok to help our slow-moving friends across the road-- that's about the only bit of help you should offer:

Breaking news! Turtles are on the move...Please remember to drive slowly when visiting KNC and keep your eyes peeled for turtles heading to the nearby stream. If you see one, you can gently pick it up and place it across the road in the direction it was going in. We wish this Eastern Box Turtle safe travels! -- Kalamazoo Nature Center via Facebook

Read More: Are There Limits on Rock Collecting on Michigan Beaches?

Read More: Are There Limits on Rock Collecting on Michigan Beaches?

So, how can you help our turtle friends? Here's what the Michigan DNR advises:

Learn as much as you can about our native turtle species.

Know the state and federal laws that protect turtles and their habitats.

Enjoy turtles in the wild and never purchase any wild caught pets from dealers.

Stay alert to turtle crossings while driving.

Report any turtle sightings to MIHerpAtlas.org to track populations.

Fierce and Adorable: The 10 Turtle Species of Michigan Michigan's guide to the 10 turtle species found throughout the state. From the state reptile to the Mitten States largest, this list covers every species from Box to Snapper. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow